TEXT-S&P summary: Marks & Spencer PLC

Sept 20 -

Summary analysis -- Marks & Spencer PLC --------------------------- 20-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Department stores

Mult. CUSIP6: 570697

Mult. CUSIP6: 57069P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jan-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

03-Jul-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based apparel and food retailer Marks & Spencer PLC (M&S) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile as the U.K.’s largest clothing retailer with a moderate presence in food retailing, and a “significant” financial risk profile, under our criteria.

M&S’ key business strengths are its leading position in the U.K. clothing market, and its established presence in the U.K. food retail market. In addition, the M&S brand benefits from its image as a quasi-national institution with an emphasis on high quality and product innovation. However, these strengths are partially offset by the intense pricing competition prevalent in the U.K.’s fragmented apparel retail market. Furthermore, the possibility of unsuccessful product ranges due to ever-changing fashion trends and the discretionary nature of purchases are inherent risks in this market. Combined with seasonality, these factors expose M&S to volatility in sales and earnings.

Our view of M&S’ financial risk profile takes into account the company’s high debt levels and substantial off-balance sheet liabilities, such as operating lease commitments. The financial risk profile also reflects the company’s financialpolicy, which, despite the announced plans for increases in capital expenditures (capex) over the next two years and a return to progressive dividends, remains aligned with the current rating level.