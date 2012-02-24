TEXT-Fitch rates IM CAJAMAR EMPRESAS 4, FTA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned IM CAJAMAR EMPRESAS 4, FTA’s notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR840m Class A notes (ISIN ES0347454003): ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR210m Class B notes (ISIN ES0347454011): ‘CCCsf’; ‘RE50%’

EUR94.5m Class C notes (ISIN ES0347454029): Not rated

The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the underwriting and servicing of the portfolio loans, the integrity of the transaction’s legal and financial structure, the isolation of counterparty risk provided by the structure, available credit enhancement (CE) and the management company’s administrative capabilities. Fitch has assigned a recovery estimate (RE) in the range of 40% to 60% for the class B notes, which results in a mid-point RE of 50%.

The ratings address payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and conditions set in the documentation and repayment of principal by final maturity of the transaction in September 2048.

The transaction is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured (44% of preliminary pool) and unsecured (56% of preliminary pool) loans granted to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals (SEIs) located in Spain for the purpose of financing business activities, originated and serviced by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’). The portfolio is concentrated in farming & agriculture (31.5%) in Andalucia (44%) and Murcia (31%). Fitch’s analysis was based on a preliminary portfolio dated 16 January 2012. The agency has confirmed that there are no material differences between the final and preliminary pool.

The class A notes benefit from CE in the form of subordination (20%) and a cash reserve fund of 9%. The reserve fund is only available to provide liquidity to the notes during the life of the transaction, and to redeem any outstanding amounts of the notes at maturity. CE for the Class B notes is provided by the reserve fund.

Fitch applied its “Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)”. Fitch has given credit in its analysis to the better performance of SEIs compared to SMEs , which has been observed in the analysis of historical data provided by the originator and in the performance of previous SME CLO securitisations of loans originated by Cajamar.

The agency has applied forward-looking probability of defaults (PD) based on a 90 days past due default assumption segmented by type of obligor (ie 1.8% for SEIs and 3.7% for SMEs), which results in a weighted average forward-looking annual PD for the portfolio of 3.5%. This compares with the Spanish average PD estimated by Fitch of 3.75% for non real estate exposures.

The transaction has low exposure to the real estate and building and material sectors (7.4% of preliminary pool). However, to capture Fitch’s negative outlook for those economic activities, the agency has applied a forward-looking annual PD of 8% to such obligors.

The originator provided vintage recovery data for 2006-2011. The observed recovery rates (RRs) were lower than the RRs calculated by the agency. Therefore the final recovery assumptions were adjusted to the originator’s historical experience. Fitch has applied commercial property market value decline assumptions to productive land in the pool. Fitch has credited the better evolution of prices for undeveloped land related to agriculture and farming, as this is productive land and is not linked to real estate and development industries.

Fitch has assumed a 20% base case cure rate (between 90 days past due status and actual foreclosures) for the assets in the portfolio which is derived from the cure rates observed in the historical data provided by the originator. The assumed cure rate was lower for higher stress scenarios.

In Fitch’s view, obligor concentration is not a credit concern as the top 1 risk group represents 1%, top 10 represent less than 5% and only 3 obligors account for more than 0.50% of the pool. Obligor concentration risk is captured in the analysis using Fitch’s portfolio credit model.

In terms of counterparty exposures, Fitch considers the structure provides adequate mitigants against potential deterioration against Cajamar and Banco Santander, as reinvestment account and treasury account providers. Rating triggers have been included in the transaction documents in line with Fitch’s Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria.

Fitch believes the potential commingling risk for the transaction in the event of Cajamar as collateral servicer suffering any type of disruption, to be immaterial. This is considering that payments made by the borrowers will be placed in the reinvestment account on a daily basis, thus reducing to the minimum the volume of collections that could commingle with the insolvency state of the defaulted servicer to a minimum. In the event of the servicer becoming insolvent, the asset collections and transfers to the reinvestment account are likely to be interrupted while alternative arrangements are made. However, Fitch takes comfort from the cash reserve fund available to the issuer and that it can only be used to cover for potential interest shortfalls during the life of the transaction and only for potential principal shortfalls at final maturity date.

The structure has no interest rate swap and noteholders are exposed to basis and reset risk on the floating part of the portfolio and interest rate risk on the sub portfolio paying a fixed rate of interest (17%). Fitch captured these risks within its credit analysis.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.