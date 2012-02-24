FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lwrs Euroclear Bank L-T rtg to 'AA', S-T afmd; otlk stbl
February 24, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P lwrs Euroclear Bank L-T rtg to 'AA', S-T afmd; otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed our ‘AA+’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Euroclear Bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We continue to see a very strong incentive for the user-owners of Euroclear Bank’s ultimate parent, Euroclear PLC, to provide the bank with extraordinary support if needed.

-- However, we consider that they have less capacity to do so than hitherto.

-- We are therefore removing the explicit notch of “market” support from our long-term counterparty credit rating on Euroclear Bank, lowering it to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+', and removing it from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on Dec. 7, 2011.

-- We are affirming our ‘A-1+’ short-term rating on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Euroclear Bank’s stand-alone creditworthiness is likely to remain resilient, even amid the difficult operating environment.

Rating Action

On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Belgium-based Euroclear Bank S.A. to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+'. At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch with negative implications where it had been placed on Dec. 7, 2011. We also affirmed the ‘A-1+’ short-term rating. The outlook is stable.

