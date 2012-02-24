TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ibercaja's Spanish mortgage covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja.

-- Our ratings on Ibercaja’s covered bonds currently incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria and therefore, as a result of the downgrade of the issuer we have lowered to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

-- The outlook is negative, to reflect our negative outlook for the issuer.

-- Any further rating action on Ibercaja would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal.

