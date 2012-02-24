FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ibercaja's Spanish mortgage covered bonds
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ibercaja's Spanish mortgage covered bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja.

-- Our ratings on Ibercaja’s covered bonds currently incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria and therefore, as a result of the downgrade of the issuer we have lowered to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

-- The outlook is negative, to reflect our negative outlook for the issuer.

-- Any further rating action on Ibercaja would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A.’s (Ibercaja) mortgage covered bonds (“cedulas hipotecarias”). The outlook is negative (see list below).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.