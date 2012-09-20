TEXT-S&P clarifies equity content of Credit Suisse BCN & MACC notes

Sept 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had designated “intermediate” equity content to the $1.725 billion tier 1 and $2 billion nondeferrable tier 2 Buffer Capital Notes (BCNs) issued by Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1) and “high” equity content to the mandatory and contingent convertible securities (MACCs) of Swiss franc 3.8 billion issued July 31, 2012, converting to equity on March 29, 2013. Standard & Poor’s does not rate these issues.

We believe that “high trigger” contingent capital instruments are an influential component of Switzerland’s “too big to fail” capital regime. In our view, each of these instruments will provide going-concern equity capital by converting at a 7% common equity tier 1 capital ratio, despite the differences in the maturity and ability to defer interest of the tier 1 and tier 2 BCNs. Our assessment of the MACCs as having “high” equity content is the result of their mandatory conversion to equity on March 29, 2013, although we note that the issues also contain contingent capital features until maturity.

In our view, these issues and other announced capital measures by Credit Suisse reduce the downside risk for our assessment of Credit Suisse’s capital and earnings, but they do not directly affect our ratings on Credit Suisse. Our “intermediate” classification of the BCNs does not affect Credit Suisse’s total adjusted capital. We already deemed the $1.725 billion tier 1 BCNs converted from hybrid instruments to have “intermediate” equity content, and we originally assigned the $2 billion nondeferrable tier 2 issues “intermediate” equity content in November 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Bulletin: Credit Suisse AG Ratings And Outlook Unaffected By Announced Capital Measures, July 19, 2012

-- Applying the Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria to Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011