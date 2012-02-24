FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Educomp Infrastructure's NCD rating
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Educomp Infrastructure's NCD rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Fitch A(SO)(ind)’ rating on India-based Educomp Infrastructure and School Management Limited’s (EISML) INR1bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme as the NCD has been fully repaid. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘Fitch A(SO)(exp)’ rating on the remaining INR500m NCD programme, as the previously envisaged debt issuance did not take place.

The rating was based on an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Educomp Solutions Limited (‘Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) to the debt programme.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of EISML.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.