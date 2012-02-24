TEXT-S&P ups rtgs on Gateway II Euro CLO Class A-3, B-1, and B-2 Nt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed an increase in the credit enhancement available for all classes of rated notes in Gateway II Euro CLO , and an overall improvement in the portfolio’s credit quality.

-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis, and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have raised our ratings on the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1R, A-1E, and A-2 notes.

-- Gateway II Euro CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated classes of notes in Gateway II Euro CLO B.V. (previously named Hudson CLO 1 B.V.).

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A-1R, A-1E, and A2 notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Jan. 9, 2012--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all the rated classes of notes has increased since we took rating action in the transaction on April 16, 2010 (see “Transaction Update: Hudson CLO 1 B.V.”). In our opinion, this is due to an increase in the portfolio’s aggregate collateral balance, as a result of higher recoveries than we previously assumed on assets that we considered to be defaulted (i.e., rated ‘CC’, ‘SD’ [selective default], or ‘D’). From the January 2012 trustee report, we have observed an improvement in the coverage tests and also an increase in the weighted-average spread to 3.43% from 2.86%.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the portfolio’s weighted-average maturity has decreased since our April 2010 review. Together with a general improvement in the portfolio’s credit quality--such as a decrease in assets rated ‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-’ to 7.99% from 9.77%--these factors have resulted in a reduction of our scenario default rates for all rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that British pound sterling-denominated assets currently compose 18.55% of the performing portfolio. These assets are naturally hedged by the class A-1R sterling liabilities, with any mismatches hedged by options. In our opinion, the documentation for the options agreement does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we also considered scenarios where the options provider does not perform and where, as a result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.

Our credit and cash flow analysis, without giving credit to the options provider, indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A-1E, A-1R, and A-2 notes is at a level that we consider to be commensurate with our current ratings on these notes. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement level available to the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned, taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. As the updated ratings on these notes are lower than that on the options provider in the transaction, they are not constrained by our rating on the options provider.

None of our ratings on the notes was constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Gateway II Euro CLO is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in April 2007 and is managed by Pramerica Investment Management Ltd.

