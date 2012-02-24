TEXT-S&P drops long-term rating on Italy's STT Holding SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its long-term issuer credit rating on STT Holding SpA - Societa per la trasformazione urbana (STT), the Italian City of Parma’s investment company, for contractual reasons. The rating had been previously suspended on May 26, 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Parma’s Investment Company, STT Holding, Lowered To B+/Stable/--;

Rating Suspended, May 26, 2011