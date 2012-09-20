TEXT-Fitch asgns BSN medical Luxembourg Group Holding 'B'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Boston Luxembourg II S.a.r.l. (expected to be renamed BSN medical Luxembourg Group Holding S.a.r.l.) (BSN) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the company’s new EUR914.5m senior secured credit facility ‘BB’/‘RR1’ ratings. Consequently, Fitch has downgraded BSN medical Luxembourg Holding S.a.r.l., as the previous top holding company, to ‘B’ from ‘BB-', removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and simultaneously withdrawn the rating as this entity no longer carries any debt under the new ownership structure.

BSN’s ‘B’ IDR reflects the high leverage following its completed acquisition by private equity firm EQT, which resulted in the refinancing of BSN’s existing debt with the proceeds of the new senior secured credit facility, as well as a EUR391.5m mezzanine loan facility.

The ratings continue to be supported by BSN’s leading market positions within the global medical device industry, strong brand recognition, its solid and consistent operating performance and robust free cash flow generation. Fitch views BSN as well-positioned to benefit from favourable long-term demand trends such as ageing and obesity and sees additional growth from efforts to expand their presence in emerging markets. The ratings are negatively impacted by government healthcare cost reductions in Europe and the weak economic climate. Negative rating factors also include the potential for increased price competition from low-cost competitors.

In addition to a EUR50m revolving credit facility, BSN will have access to a EUR125m acquisition facility due in 2019. Fitch expects the company to make modest accretive acquisitions over the next several years in order to accelerate revenue growth and further solidify its market shares. BSN will have access to the facility through 2016.

BSN’s ratings are constrained by the relatively weak credit metrics under the new capital structure. Opening lease-adjusted net debt/LTM EBITDAR of c. 6.5x (equivalent to net FFO-adjusted leverage of c. 7.0x) is significantly higher than c. 4.0x pre-acquisition. Through a combination of debt reduction and profit growth, credit protection measures are expected to strengthen by FY14 with net FFO-adjusted leverage declining below 6.0x and FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x. Concerns over the large initial amount of debt are mitigated by Fitch’s expectation that BSN, as it has in the past, will continue to use excess cash flow to accelerate debt reduction while maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: an increase in net lease-adjusted leverage to above 7.0x (equivalent to net FFO-adjusted leverage above 7.5x) due to significant decline in profitability or increased debt, FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.7x, negative organic revenue dynamics for several successive years and/or negative free cash flow resulting in reduced liquidity.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Further improvement in operating profitability through organic business growth, accelerated debt repayment that reduces net lease-adjusted leverage to below 5.5x (equivalent to net FFO-adjusted leverage below 6.0x) and/or FFO fixed charge coverage ratio between 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

The three-notch increase of the rating for the senior secured credit facility to ‘BB’/‘RR1’ from the ‘B’ IDR reflects the outstanding expected recoveries for first-lien creditors in the event of default. Senior secured creditors would benefit from first-ranking security ownership interest in each obligor (other than the parent) and guarantees provided by major subsidiaries accounting for c. 80% of consolidated EBITDA and gross assets.