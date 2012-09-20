TEXT-S&P report assesses Finland's growth prospects

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Finland benefits from multiple credit strengths, including high levels of wealth, education, and labor participation, and a relatively flexible economy.

-- We think the rising risks to near-term growth are complicated by longer-term structural issues.

-- A major departure from the current path of fiscal consolidation, if not combined with growth-enhancing structural reforms, could put pressure on our sovereign ratings on Finland.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today noted that deeper structural weaknesses could affect Finland’s growth prospects in a report titled “Un-Finnished Business: Assessing Finland’s Growth Prospects.”

According to the report, deeper issues with a bearing on Finland’s growth prospects complicate the government’s policy response.

The report states: “With its high levels of wealth, education, labor participation, and a relatively flexible economy, Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) benefits from multiple credit strengths.”

“So in some ways it’s surprising that the performance of Finland’s economy, particularly its export sector, has not matched that of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+) or other Nordic sovereigns, most notably Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+).”

“We think the risks to growth in 2012 and 2013 are rising. Finland’s vulnerability to external factors is threatening its recovery prospects. At the same time, we consider that domestic demand will provide little support to growth.”

The Finnish economy is trying to weather the storm heading its way from Europe, while simultaneously addressing long-term issues. In our opinion, the successful implementation of growth-enhancing structural reforms could be vital to Finland’s prospects over time and our ratings on the sovereign. We believe that such measures could alleviate the effects of adverse demographic shifts on the government’s finances.

If the crisis leads the government to deviate significantly from its current path of fiscal consolidation without addressing the need for reforms, we believe it would increase the risk to the long-term sustainability of its finances, thereby putting downward pressure on our sovereign ratings on Finland.

