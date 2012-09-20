TEXT-Fitch affirms Allianz SE at 'AA-'; outlook stable

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Allianz SE’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Allianz’s main subsidiaries at IFS ‘AA’. The Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.

The affirmation reflects Allianz’s strong technical profitability, strong consolidated group capital position, broad diversification by geography and product, and solid business position in its key markets. In addition, the group’s ratings also benefit from an investment mix of sound credit quality. Partially offsetting these rating factors are the currently suppressed technical profitability in the non-life business segment in the US and Germany and the challenging medium-term outlook for some of Allianz’s life markets.

The subdued outlook for economic growth in the eurozone, low interest rates, and a possible intensification of the peripheral eurozone debt crisis creates a challenging operating environment. For the remainder of 2012 and during 2013, the agency expects that sound underwriting profitability from the non-life business will help Allianz offset earnings from life insurance and investments, which are likely to be under pressure.

The group’s strong core capitalisation remained comfortable in 6M12 with shareholders’ funds of EUR50.4bn (Q4/2011: EUR47.3bn) and the consolidated regulatory solvency ratio improving to 186% (Q4/2011: 179%). Allianz reported a 19% increase in operating profit for 6M12, compared to the same period last year. All three business segments contributed to this increase (property/casualty insurance +16%; life/health insurance +19%; asset management +18%). The development was primarily driven by a recovery in investment income and a normalisation in the non-life claims experience. The latter was also the main driver of the improvement in the combined ratio, which was 96.8% (6M12), a clear improvement versus the 98.1% that the company reported for the same period last year. Net income increased by 39% to EUR2.8bn in 6M12 versus EUR2.0bn in 6M11.

Fitch has undertaken a series of stress tests regarding the investments in peripheral eurozone countries and has concluded that the sensitivity of Allianz’s capital adequacy to stress test assumptions is modest. Due to the relatively small exposure to those investments, the potential losses appear manageable for Allianz.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:

- Deterioration of the situation within the peripheral eurozone countries leading again to a decline in respective bond and other asset prices

- Associated decline in Allianz’s capital ratios

An upgrade is viewed as unlikely over the medium term, but potential upgrade triggers include:

- A sustained significant increase in capitalisation to a level commensurate with a high ‘AA’ range rating

- A sustained strong improvement in profitability with a non-life combined ratio consistently below 95%

Based on 2011 data, Allianz is one of the largest insurance groups in Europe. IFRS gross written premiums (excluding premiums for investment-oriented products of EUR28.3bn) were EUR69.3bn (2010: EUR68.6bn) and total assets stood at EUR641bn at end-2011. The group is active in both the non-life and life/health businesses as well as in asset management and has a strong business position and franchise.

Allianz SE: affirmed at LT IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

Allianz SE: affirmed at IFS ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

Allianz core subsidiaries and their ratings:

Allianz Versicherungs-AG: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Insurance Plc: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Vie S.A.: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz IARD S.A.: affirmed at IFS ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Allianz Finance II B.V.

All outstanding senior notes affirmed at ‘AA-’

Allianz Finance’s bonds are guaranteed by Allianz SE

Allianz SE

All outstanding senior notes affirmed at ‘AA-’

All subordinated notes affirmed at ‘A’

EUR1.5bn 5.5% subordinated note affirmed at ‘A-'.