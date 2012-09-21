FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Nufarm Australia's US$300 mil proposed notes 'BB-'
September 21, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Nufarm Australia's US$300 mil proposed notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its ‘BB-’ long-term rating to Nufarm Australia Ltd.’s proposed US$300 million notes issue. The rating is subject to the terms and conditions of the final documents. At the same time, we have assigned a recovery rating of ‘5’ on the proposed notes. This indicates our expectations for modest recovery (10%-30%) should a default event occur.

The proposed senior unsecured notes are to be guaranteed by Nufarm Ltd. (BB/Stable/--) and will rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The net proceeds of the bond issue are to be used to repay existing secured bank debt facilities.

The ‘BB’ rating on Australia-based Nufarm Ltd., one of the world’s top-10 makers of crop-protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides), reflects the company’s exposure to cyclical agribusiness sectors, with a strong earnings bias to the second-half of the year. These weaknesses are partially offset by our view of the company’s solid position in select global crop-protection markets, geographically-diverse operations, and strategic alliances with key global players.

