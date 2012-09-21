FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirm rating Telkomsel following bankruptcy decision
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirm rating Telkomsel following bankruptcy decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ranking the positive actions can happen when:

- Positive changes to the sovereign rating and Country Ceiling Indonesia can influence the changes in the Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDR of Telkomsel.

Negative actions on the ratings could have occurred when:

- The decline of Indonesia Country Ceiling rating downgrade could affect the long-term Foreign Currency IDR, which is limited by the Country Ceiling.

- Singtel weakening influence on important decisions through the sale of shares or a change in the shareholders’ agreement, which cause limited by the Telkom IDR at ‘BBB-’

- Significant improvement of capital expenditures and the payment to shareholders that causes a negative free cash flow could lead to negative actions on the ratings ratings Long-Term Local Currency IDR.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.