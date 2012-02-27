FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Axis Bank's senior nts 'BBB-(exp)'
February 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Axis Bank's senior nts 'BBB-(exp)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Axis Bank Limited’s (ABL) proposed foreign currency senior unsecured notes, to be issued under its EUR2bn medium term notes (MTN) programme, an expected rating of ‘BBB-(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as ABL’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-', as they will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

ABL’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: ‘F3’

- Viability Rating: ‘bbb-’

- Support Rating: ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor: ‘BB+’

- Foreign Currency senior debt: ‘BBB-’

- National Long-Term rating: ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR57bn subordinated lower tier 2 debt programme: ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR6.53bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt programme: ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR2.14bn perpetual tier 1 debt programme: ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

Axis bank is 8th-largest bank in India with a strong franchise, sound profitability and asset quality. The bank’s reputation, established track record and capable management have enabled it to carve a leading position in certain niches (e.g. debt syndication and underwriting) while ensuring growth over the last five years.

