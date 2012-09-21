TEXT-S&P ratings - Foster's Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21 -
Ratings -- Foster’s Group Ltd. ------------------------------------ 21-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Malt beverages
Mult. CUSIP6: 350258
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Apr-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
11-Apr-2006 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
