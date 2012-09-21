TEXT-S&P ratings - Foster's Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Foster’s Group Ltd. ------------------------------------ 21-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Malt beverages

Mult. CUSIP6: 350258

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

11-Apr-2006 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================