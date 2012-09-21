FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Foster's otlk to positive; affirms 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Foster's otlk to positive; affirms 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 -

Overview

-- In July 2012, we revised the outlook on U.K.-incorporated international brewer SABMiller PLC to positive from stable and affirmed our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- We equalize our ratings on Australian brewer Foster’s Group Ltd. (Foster‘s) with those on SABMiller to reflect SABMiller’s strong economic incentive to support Foster‘s, its 100%-owned subsidiary.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Foster’s to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Foster‘s.

-- The positive outlook on Foster’s reflects that on SABMiller. We could upgrade Foster’s if we upgrade SABMiller.

Rating Action

On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Australian brewer Foster’s Group Ltd. (Foster‘s) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings on Foster‘s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.