TEXT-S&P revises Foster's otlk to positive; affirms 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs

Sept 21 -

Overview

-- In July 2012, we revised the outlook on U.K.-incorporated international brewer SABMiller PLC to positive from stable and affirmed our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- We equalize our ratings on Australian brewer Foster’s Group Ltd. (Foster‘s) with those on SABMiller to reflect SABMiller’s strong economic incentive to support Foster‘s, its 100%-owned subsidiary.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Foster’s to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Foster‘s.

-- The positive outlook on Foster’s reflects that on SABMiller. We could upgrade Foster’s if we upgrade SABMiller.

Rating Action

On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Australian brewer Foster’s Group Ltd. (Foster‘s) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings on Foster‘s.