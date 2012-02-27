TEXT-Fitch rts Space Matrix at 'Fitch A-(ind)';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Space Matrix Limited (SML) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SML’s established position as a supplier of pre-recorded compact discs (CDs) and digital versatile discs (DVDs) in the overseas market, its strong contractual relationship with multinational companies, and its successful diversification into the manufacture of flash media devices during FY12. The latter led to the EBITDA margins improving to 21.9% in H112 (financial year ending March) from 14.08% in FY11.

The ratings also reflect SML’s significant revenue growth of 110% over the last three years to INR3,664m in FY11, with low net financial leverage of 3.0x and high interest coverage of 6.9x. Fitch expects credit metrics to remain consistent with the rating category in the short- to medium-term on the back of an increase in the size of operations due to additional revenues from new contracts and expected improvement in profitability.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the intense competition in the industry, low switching costs and the inherent risk of technological obsolescence.

Positive rating action may result from a sustained improvement in SML’s net debt/EBITDA to below 1.0x. Conversely, net debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis may lead to negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1996, SML is an original equipment manufacturer of primary optical storage media devices (pre-recorded CDs and DVDs) and flash media devices (USB pen drives, SD and micro SD cards) at its two facilities near Kolkata in West Bengal. As per the provisional 9M12 financials, SML reported revenue of INR4,482.2m, with an EBITDA margin of 21.2%, net financial leverage of 1.65x and interest coverage of 16.9x.

SML’s bank facilities are rated as follows:

- INR1,270m long-term loans: assigned ‘Fitch A-(ind)’

- INR1,250m fund-based limits: assigned ‘Fitch A-(ind)’

- INR1,210m non-fund based limits: assigned ‘Fitch A1(ind)'