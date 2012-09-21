FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns ratings in Dutch RMBS deal STORM 2012-IV
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns ratings in Dutch RMBS deal STORM 2012-IV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to STORM 2012-IV’s class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in The Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-IV B.V.’s EUR2,106.0 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. STORM 2012-IV has also issued EUR21.1 million unrated notes (see list below).

STORM 2012-IV is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in The Netherlands since 1980. From April 2002 to May 2012, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland; AA/Negative/A-1+) held 70% of Obvion’s shares and ABP held the remaining 30%. As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of Obvion, after acquiring all of its shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.