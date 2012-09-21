FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns 'A-' rtg to Hon Hai Group's MTN program
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'A-' rtg to Hon Hai Group's MTN program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ long-term issue rating and ‘cnAA’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed US$2 billion medium-term note (MTN) program of Foxconn (Far East) Ltd. (not rated) and Competition Team Technologies Ltd. (not rated), two fully owned subsidiaries of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). Hon Hai unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes issued under the MTN program.

The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Hon Hai. The company intends to use the proceeds of the drawdown to finance the group’s general corporate and working capital needs.

