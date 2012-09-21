TEXT-S&P ratings - Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 -

Ratings -- Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS ------------------------ 21-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

