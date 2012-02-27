TEXT-Fitch affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Patel Integrated Logistics Limited’s (PILL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects PILL’s stable credit profile in FY11 (financial year ending 31 March) and FY12, as well as Fitch’s expectation that the company will maintain its credit metrics near current levels over the medium term. The agency believes that domestic freight movements by road and air will continue to display steady growth momentum in the next three years, which will translate into stable revenue growth for the company.

PILL’s revenue grew by 23.5% yoy to INR4,284.2m in FY11, driven by a steady increase in volumes in its road freight division (especially express freight), and it is likely to post modest growth in FY12. EBITDA margins in FY12 are expected to be marginally higher than FY11 level of 3.2% (FY10: 3.4%) due to air-freight tariff revisions and an increase in revenues from value-added services related to road transportation. Operating margins are likely to be maintained between 3%-4% over the medium term. Fitch expects net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR: 3.4x in FY11, 3.7x in FY10) to be maintained between 3x and 4x over the next three years.

Considering the company’s asset-light business model, around two-thirds of its debt comprises working capital borrowings, with the balance consisting of fixed deposits and finance leases (for acquisition of trucks). Fitch expects PILL’s capex to be under INR100m a year. The company’s significant working capital requirements are attributed to airlines allowing a credit period of around 15 days and PILL offering higher credit to clients in the air freight and courier consolidation businesses. In the road freight business, intense competition necessitates a long credit period of around 60-75 days on average.

The ratings continue to factor in PILL’s leadership status in the domestic courier consolidation industry (company estimated market share: 70%) and its strong market position in the Indian road freight market. The company is also present in the third party logistics business and operates a 26,000 square foot customs bonded warehouse in Chennai.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the company’s low bargaining power with airlines, intense competition in the road transportation business, and high customer concentration in the courier consolidation business. The latter may lead to delayed receivables and hence strained liquidity position. Fitch, however, notes that the clients in this division generally have above-average financial profiles as PILL deals only in wholesale volumes from the large courier companies.

The ratings may be downgraded if net financial leverage exceeds 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, Fitch may upgrade the ratings if net financial leverage strengthens to below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

PILL was created by the merger of Patel Roadways Limited and Patel On-Board Courier Limited in 2004. In FY11, it reported total on-balance sheet debt of INR411.6m (FY10: INR356.4m) and funds flow from operations fixed charge coverage of 1.6x (1.1x).

Fitch has also affirmed PILL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR298.5m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR268.5m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

- INR220m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR210m): affirmed at ‘Fitch A3(ind)’

- INR60m finance lease (enhanced from INR52m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'