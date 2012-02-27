TEXT-S&P Ratings - Noble Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 -
Ratings -- Noble Group Ltd. - 27-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Commodity
contracts
brokers, dealers
Mult. CUSIP6: 65504R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Sep-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
02-Mar-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil revolving bank ln BBB- 18-Sep-2009
US$250 mil zero cpn convertible bnds due
06/13/2014 BBB- 18-Sep-2009
US$500 mil 8.5% nts due 05/30/2013 BBB- 18-Sep-2009
US$850 mil 6.75% nts due 01/29/2020 BBB- 20-Oct-2009
US$500 mil 4.875% nts due 08/05/2015 BBB- 02-Aug-2010
US$250 mil 6.625% nts due 08/05/2020 BBB- 02-Aug-2010