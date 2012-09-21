TEXT-Fitch affirms Gothaer's IFS at 'A'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG’s (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG’s (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A’ and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA’s EUR250m subordinated debt at ‘BBB’.

The affirmation reflects Gothaer group’s (Gothaer) strong and resilient capitalisation in 2011, well diversified group structure and Fitch’s expectations that Gothaer’s investment return and net income will be stable in 2012.

Gothaer’s shareholder funds remained stable, totalling EUR1.2bn at end-2011 (2010: EUR1.2bn). Gothaer’s group regulatory solvency margin increased to 155% at end-2011 (2010: 151%). Fitch views Gothaer’s capitalisation as adequate for its ratings. Fitch believes that the group’s capital resources are likely to remain stable at end-2012 compared to end-2011.

Fitch views life insurer GL and non-life insurer GA as core to, and fully integrated with, Gothaer, as they have a profit & loss transfer agreement with the group’s intermediary holding company Gothaer Finanzholding AG, the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group’s robust capitalisation, strong business position and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by Gothaer’s investment mix, the competitive German non-life market conditions and Gothaer’s moderate gross written premiums (GWP) growth in the life segment in recent years.

Gothaer reported a GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR1.6bn and a subordinated debt exposure of EUR1.2bn at end-2011 which amounted to 6.9% and 5.2% respectively of total investments. Fitch notes that Gothaer’s GIIPS sovereign exposure was higher than the German market average. Greece and Portugal sovereign exposure totalled about 0.5% of total investments at end-2011. Gothaer reduced its subordinated debt exposure in 2012 by about 20%.

GA’s net combined ratio was 97.1% in 2011 (2010: 100.7%) and better than Fitch’s forecast for the German market of 99% (2010: 99%). Fitch expects that GA’s net combined ratio will be stable or slightly weaker in 2012. GL reported a growth in new business volume of 16.2% (2010: -22.9%) which was above the market average of 6.4% (2010: 4.8%). For 2012 Fitch expects GL’s new business growth to again exceed the market average. Gothaer reported net income of EUR85.2m in 2011 (2010: EUR91.0m), and Fitch expects reported income for 2012 to remain stable.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in Gothaer’s underwriting and bottom-line profitability, a strong increase in its regulatory solvency margin, de-risked investment mix in terms of GIIPS exposure and subordinated debt.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation with the regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%, weakening of Gothaer’s market position and a net combined ratio higher than 105%.

Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.1bn (2010: EUR4.0bn) in 2011, making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance groups. Gothaer focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and independent financial advisors and, to a small degree, through co-operating banks. With GWP of EUR1.4bn, GA is Gothaer’s main non-life insurer. The life segment consists mainly of GL (GWP: EUR1.1bn). The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.9bn.