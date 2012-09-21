FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fall below 12%
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fall below 12%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 - The downward delinquency trend continues for U.S. CREL CDOs, with late-pays falling to their lowest levels in over a year, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

U.S. CREL CDOs delinquencies dropped for the fourth straight month, falling below 12% for the first time since August 2011. Only two new delinquencies were added to the Index last month while seven assets were removed. The August 2012 rate is 11.6% from 12.1% in July.

In August, asset managers reported only one realized loss totaling $3.5 million, representing a loss severity of 68% of the original principal balance. The loss was the result of the distressed sale of a whole loan secured by a multifamily property located in Indiana.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

