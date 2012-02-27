TEXT-S&P affirms Noble Group rating with neg outlk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hong-Kong-based supply-chain management service provider Noble Group Ltd. with a negative outlook.

-- At the same time, we are removing all ratings on Noble from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications. We are also affirming the ‘BBB-’ issue rating on Noble’s senior unsecured notes.

-- According to the mapping of our global rating scale to our regional rating scale, the outlook revision translates into a revision of our Greater China scale credit rating on Noble and its notes to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

-- We expect Noble’s weakened financial risk profile to recover to a level consistent with the ‘BBB-’ rating within a year.

-- The negative outlook reflects some uncertainty remaining in the company’s expected financial recovery.

Rating Action

On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hong-Kong-based supply-chain management service provider, Noble Group Ltd. and issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes. The outlook is negative. In addition, according to the mapping of our global rating scale to our regional rating scale, the outlook revision translates into a revision of our Greater China scale credit rating on Noble and its notes to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 11, 2011.

Rationale

We have affirmed the rating with a negative outlook to reflect our expectation that the company’s weakened financial risk profile will recover to a level consistent with the ‘BBB-’ rating only by the end of 2012. The outlook reflects some uncertainty remaining in the company’s expected financial recovery. Standard & Poor’s had placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications due to deterioration in Noble’s financial ratios stemming from increased leverage and weakened profitability and cash flows.

Our expectation of the recovery in financial ratios are based on the following factors:

-- We expect Noble’s operations to have recovered from the tough market conditions in third-quarter 2011 (in which the company reported a loss) and the company is managing its risk exposures adequately. Nevertheless, the 2012 outlook for profitability is still uncertain, given the weak economic outlook.

-- The company’s proposed merger of its subsidiary, Gloucester Coal Ltd. (not rated), with Yancoal Australia Ltd. (not rated) by the middle of 2012, will provide sizable cash (from sale proceeds and the expected repayment of intercompany loans). The company expects to use the cash for debt reduction.

-- We believe Noble will lower its debt, improve its cash flow and adjust its expansion plans in the next 12-18 months to adapt to an uncertain financing environment. In our view, the company is committed to maintaining its rating and it has good financial flexibility. For example, the company could raise capital from asset disposals and the proposed spin-off of its agriculture business.

We consider Noble’s current risk exposure as manageable. Based on the information provided by the company, we believe it is managing its market risk and credit risk adequately, particularly its hedging capability, trading contract profile, and counterparty profile. The company has reviewed the losses in third-quarter 2011 in the carbon credit and cotton businesses and taken appropriate measures. We believe Noble will avoid unhedged high-risk exposure that is beyond its control, such as the carbon credit portfolio.

The rating on Noble reflects the company’s ability to integrate its acquired operations and assets. It also reflects the company’s satisfactory risk appetite and experienced management in trading and supply-chain management. In addition, the rating factors in Noble’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria.

As of Sept. 30, 2011, Noble’s adjusted debt to capitalization ratio was 51% and ratio of funds from operation (FFO) to adjusted debt was 13%, breaching the threshold we expect for the current rating at 45% and 20%, respectively.

Liquidity

We assess Noble’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. Prudent debt-maturity management, tightly managed working capital, and sizable committed banking facilities support the company’s liquidity position. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Noble’s short-term borrowing was 5% of total assets. The company has adequately managed its long-term debt maturities, with nearly 25% of debt maturing beyond five years. We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to use to remain above 1.2x in 2012 and liquidity sources are likely to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines 15%.

Noble has maintained reasonably high cash relative to its total assets. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the company had US$1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalent and US$3.2 billion in readily marketable inventories. These amounts together equal 70% of the company’s gross debt and 23% of total assets. In addition, Noble has US$9.6 billion out of a total of US$16.8 billion committed and uncommitted banking facilities available as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company’s funding sources are diversified and include the debt capital market and banks.

Noble’s senior notes do not contain any financial covenants. But the covenants in Noble’s revolving credit facility require the company to comply with specified financial tests and ratios related to minimum net worth, liquidity, and interest coverage. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Noble met those covenants and had sufficient headroom, based on our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Noble’s financial strength, particularly its leverage, does not recover to the level we expect for the current rating by the end of 2012. A negative outlook suggests that there is a one-third chance that the rating may be lowered over the next 12-24 months.

We may lower the rating if (1) Noble fails to lower its leverage in the next 12 months; (2) its trading volumes and margins are weaker than we expected; (3) the company undertakes an aggressive acquisition strategy; or (4) Noble increases its risk exposures due to management decision or heightened price volatility that is beyond its control.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company improves its leverage and profitability sustainably, such that its ratio of FFO to adjusted debt is above 20% and debt to capitalization below 45%.