TEXT-Fitch affirms Pearl Polymer at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; outlook stable

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Pearl Polymer Limited’s (PPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PPL’s stable position in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles industry with an established brand “Pearlpet” and its pan-India presence through multiple manufacturing plants, enabling proximity to customers and hence freight savings, particularly given its high volume-to-weight ratio.

The ratings are supported by the company’s diversified customer base and high concentration in less cyclical segments like pharmaceuticals, food and beverages and fast-moving consumer goods. Its largest customer accounted for only 12% of its total sales in FY11 (financial year-end: March 2011).

The ratings are constrained by PPL’s moderate-to-high net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 3.5- 4.2x and weak operating EBITDA margin of around 10% over FY08-FY11. This is due to high competition from smaller, low-cost regional retailers and the company’s inability to fully pass on raw material price increases to its end-customers.

Negative rating action may result from significant debt-led capex or increased investment in group companies, or margin pressures leading to net financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a sustained and significant improvement in margins along with a reduction of financial leverage to below 3x on a sustained basis may lead to positive rating action.