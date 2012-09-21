TEXT-S&P asgns prelim rtg to Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt covered bonds

Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt is a wholly owned specialized mortgage subsidiary of Gjensidige Bank ASA (GB) and is considered to be a core entity to GB. GB has a relatively short history of operations since its establishment in 2007 and the bank does not hold a substantial market position, despite the Gjensidige group’s strong domestic brand. GB had total assets of Norwegian krone (NOK) 17.7 billion as of June 30, 2012, placing it outside Norway’s top 20 banks by assets. It benefits from name recognition based on its relationship with its parent, which has 26% of the non-life insurance market in Norway. Of GB’s balance sheet, 80% comprises residential mortgages. However, it has gained more revenues and profits from the 15%-18% of its balance sheet that comprises high-margin unsecured consumer lending. It acquired these loans from Citibank in December 2009 to help it to diversify its revenues. The unsecured loans attract different customers from its mortgage and banking business. In our view, the bank’s strategy aims to execute the overall group’s strategy of developing the bank into a more-strategic part of the group.

GBB’s covered bonds are issued under the Norwegian covered bond law, which allows specialized mortgage banks to issue covered bonds. GB originated the mortgages registered in the cover pool and sold them to GBB under a mortgage sale agreement. GB uses GBB as a funding vehicle to fund its portfolio of residential mortgages; this portfolio is likely to grow in future.

We understand that GBB is considered to be a core funding tool for GB, that issuance of covered bonds through GBB will be the main source of capital market funding for GB, and that GB intends to extend the average maturity of its debt securities by issuing covered bonds.

We understand that GBB currently plans to issue a NOK500 million, six-year, soft-bullet covered bond. We have assigned a preliminary ‘AA+/Stable’ long-term issue rating to this proposed issuance and in our cash flow analysis we took into account both the new issuance and the target overcollateralization to maintain the maximum achievable rating.

The cover pool reflects the general quality of the bank’s mortgage loan book and the covered bond rating is linked to the issuer’s creditworthiness through the ALMM criteria (see “Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009).

The preliminary rating assigned to this issuance reflects our level of comfort in the Norwegian legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds, as well as the credit quality of the underlying assets and their cash flows.

COVER POOL AS OF AUG. 31, 2012

All the assets in the cover pool on the pool cut date were Norwegian private residential mortgage loans totaling NOK5.6 billion.

The main loan products in the cover pool are variable-rate serial or annuity amortizing loans or flexible, variable-rate, secured credit facilities. The amortizing mortgage loans have a maximum maturity of 30 years and the flexible loan products have a maximum maturity of 10 years

The mortgages are mainly originated within the Gjensidige group’s existing customer base, according to the bank’s general origination criteria.

We expect the final cover pool to reflect the characteristics of the initial cover pool. We understand that GBB intends to expand the pool organically. It also intends that the loans it adds to the cover pool going forward will be originated under the GB’s general origination criteria. The characteristics of the loans are expected to remain in line with the terms set out in the mortgage sale agreement between GBB and GB.

The loan size distribution reflects GBB’s focus on residential mortgages and its relatively young portfolio--the biggest proportion of the loans have an outstanding balance of more than NOK1.5 million, but the largest loan has a balance of NOK6.9 million (see table 1).

Table 1

Loan Size Distribution (NOK)(%)

0-250,000 1.06

250,000-500,000 3.51

500,000-750,000 6.05

750,000-1,000,000 8.95

1,000,000-1,500,000 23.10

1,500,000-2,000,000 21.37

2,000,000-2,500,000 15.84

> 2,500,000 20.12

All the loans in the cover pool pay a standard variable rate that can be adjusted at GBB’s discretion by giving borrowers six weeks’ notice. Fixed-rate mortgages are a minor feature of the Norwegian mortgage market in general and the cover pool composition reflects this trend.

The geographic distribution of the cover pool assets reflects the group’s well-diversified presence in the Norwegian insurance market (see table 2). Given that GB continues to originate mortgages within the group’s existing customer base, we expect the geographic distribution to remain stable.

Table 2

Geographical Distribution (%)

Oslo 24.78

Three Cities 9.15

Other 66.07

Property valuation in Norway is based on market values. The Norwegian covered bond framework establishes different limits on loan-to-value (LTV) levels for residential and commercial mortgage loans. Under the framework, 75% of the value of a residential property and 60% of the value of a commercial property is eligible. If a loan exceeds these limits, the part of the loan up to 60%/75% LTV remains eligible for the cover pool (see table 3).

Table 3

Loan-To-Value Distribution (%)

0%-10% 1.39

10%-20% 5.48

20%-30% 9.89

30%-40% 14.92

40%-50% 19.53

50%-60% 20.26

60%-70% 20.10

70%-80% 6.99

>80% 1.44

CASH FLOWS

We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided and projected as of Aug. 31, 2012, to determine that under our criteria the program is assessed as ”category 2“ and the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure is ”low.“ The first measure indicates our view of the ability to obtain third-party liquidity or sell assets to fund any mismatch after the issuing bank fails, while the second indicates the scale and urgency of any asset-liability mismatches in the program. As we consider the cover pool to be typical for Norwegian covered bonds, we have classified GBB issuances as category 2. According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of these factors could allow for a six-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009).

We have based the preliminary rating on the current maturity profile of the outstanding bonds and added the anticipated NOK500 million, six-year, soft-bullet issuance. We expect that future issuances will be similar in size to the currently outstanding bonds. All bonds currently outstanding pay variable interest rates and are denominated in Norwegian kronerkrone.

Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the available credit enhancement, we anticipate that the cover pool will be able to fully support the potential rating uplift for our ‘AA+’ rating on these legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds. The rating is constrained by the ‘BBB+’ rating, program 2 category, and Low ALMM category, which caps the potential uplift at six notches.

The stable outlook reflects our view of the creditworthiness of the issuer. We also consider that GB has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds in conditions commensurate with the rating that we have assigned.

Should the creditworthiness of the bank or the ALMM categorization change, it would have a direct effect on the rating on GBB’s outstanding covered bonds (see table 4).

Table 4

GBB’s Key Characteristics (As Of Aug. 31, 2012)

Classification of ALMM mismatch Low

Program categorization 2

Maximum potential rating AA+

Current available credit enhancement (%) 25.44

Target credit enhancement commensurate

with the highest credit rating (%) 14.38

Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets - liabilities)/liabilities.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK

The Norwegian covered bond law and secondary legislation provide a legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds. Based on our review of this framework and on legal experts’ opinions, we believe the legislation provides the appropriate framework to allow us to look through the insolvency of the issuer in accordance with our criteria. Our covered bond ratings methodology links the rating on the covered bonds to the issuer’s credit rating if we see mismatches between the cash flows from the assets and liabilities. As the issuer’s credit rating decreases, the credit rating on the covered bonds will, all other things being equal, also decrease. If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bond holders have to rely on the cash flows generated by the cover pool to receive timely payment of interest and ultimate payment on the maturity date under the final terms and conditions of the covered bonds. To assess whether the legal framework supports this, we considered the following features:

-- The isolation of, and priority to, the assets in the cover pool in an insolvency of the issuer;

-- No acceleration or forced restructuring of debt on the insolvency of the issuer;

-- The survival of the hedging agreements on the insolvency of the issuer;

-- The ability for a manager to generate liquidity, to mitigate any maturity mismatch risk between the assets and the liabilities; and

-- The ability to provide and maintain overcollateralization above the regulatory minimum requirements in the insolvency of the issuer.

The Norwegian covered bond law defines eligibility criteria for the type of assets that may and may not be included in the cover pool. Mixed pools are allowed under the Norwegian law. An independent inspector has been appointed by the Norwegian Financial Services Authority (FSA) and it should regularly review compliance, oversee the register for the cover pool, and ensure that the value of the cover pool always exceeds the issued covered bonds. Under the law, the issuer needs to be a specialized credit institution and to obtain a license from the Norwegian FSA.

A mortgage credit institution can include mortgage credit assets secured on residential and commercial property within the European Economic Area (EEA) or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as public-sector credit assets granted to or guaranteed by a public body within the EEA or OECD. It may also include supplementary assets, such as government bonds, treasury bills, and securities issued by eligible financial institutions within the EEA or the OECD. However, the following restrictions also apply to assets in these categories:

-- Maximum LTV ratios are 75% for residential mortgages and 60% for commercial mortgages, based on the prudent market value for each property.

-- Substitution assets are limited to a maximum of 20% of the value of the cover pool. The Norwegian FSA may authorize an increase in this limit to 30% for a limited period.

-- Nonperforming assets cannot be included.

-- All derivatives used for hedging mismatches should be registered in the cover pool.

-- The net present value of the cover pool cash flows must always exceed the net present value of the cash flows of the covered bonds.

-- Cash flows generated from the cover pool must exceed the payments on the covered bonds.

Under the legislation, a prudent market valuation of the residential mortgage credit assets should be performed according to recognized principles and may be based on general price levels (indexed valuations). For the substitution assets, the prudent market value needs to be calculated.

If GBB becomes insolvent, the holders of the covered bonds would have a preferential claim on the proceeds arising from the cover assets. Norwegian covered bonds do not automatically accelerate in case of issuer insolvency. In such a case, the bankruptcy administrator is expected to ensure that the cover pool is properly managed and could raise liquidity by selling assets to repay any covered bonds that fall due. The cover pool would pay any costs that arose through this process before paying the holders of the covered bonds.

COUNTERPARTY RISK ANALYSIS

Bank account risk

Our counterparty criteria introduced minimum requirements for counterparties that support securities of a certain rating level. At present, we do not assess the account banks’ creditworthiness as sufficient to support the highest rating achievable according to our ALMM criteria.

To mitigate the potential transaction account risk and achieve the highest rating achievable under our ALMM criteria, we understand that the issuer intends to update the covered bonds’ terms and conditions to bring it in line with the expectations set out in our counterparty criteria on bank accounts. We have assigned the preliminary ‘AA+/Stable’ rating based on the assumption that the proposed update to the terms and conditions applies.

The changes to the terms and conditions must be adequately documented and executed by the issuer if the final rating is to reflect the update.

Commingling risk

Payments on the mortgage loans will be made to an account held in the name of the originator of the loans, GB, until GBB redirects the payments from the borrowers to a different account. Therefore, all payments under the mortgage loans will be commingled with GB’s assets until GBB changes its payment instructions.

We categorize this commingling risk as “limited” under our criteria, which means that GB, as servicer, cannot yet support the maximum achievable rating on the program.

To mitigate this commingling risk, we size the potential loss arising from commingling of funds with other entities. In our estimate of the amount potentially at risk due to commingling, we take into consideration the maximum amount we anticipate GB could be holding as the servicer before it fell into default. To calculate this, we take into account principal repayments, interest, and prepayments at a stressed rate. Further, we size for the loss of a further month of collections, to take into account any potential borrower notification risk.

We have taken this potential loss into account in our cash flow analysis. The target overcollateralization to maintain the maximum achievable rating reflects this risk.

All outstanding bonds are soft bullets and have a one-year extension option which allows the issuer to defer repayment of principal and interest. The extension option is intended to mitigate any liquidity stress in the cover pool after a default by GBB, which could arise from the nonperformance of or default of GB.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

Table 5

Key Portfolio Characteristics

Total cover pool balance (NOK) 6,020,986,076

Bonds outstanding (NOK) 4,800,000,000

Total number of loans 4,519

Largest loan value (NOK) 6,975,706

Average loan (NOK) 1,229,457

Weighted-average

LTV ratio (whole pool) (%) 48.12

Level of arrears (whole pool) (%) 0.01

Weighted-average

seasoning (whole pool) (months) 30.0

>18 months 69.9

>60 months 4.8

DTI

DTI ratio (%)

0%-30% 87.26

30%-35% 6.12

35%-40% 1.26

>40% 5.36

Loan types (%)

IOF loans 4.56

Flexible loans 51.82

Amortizing loans 43.62

Proportion of letting loans (%) 0.0

Top 20 loans as % of pool 1.82

We adjusted the amounts on Aug. 31, 2012, based on expected portfolio characteristics.

Based on Standard & Poor’s adjusted calculation.

LTV--Loan-to-value.

DTI--Debt-to-income

IOF--Interest-only feature.

Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics. In particular, we assess individual borrower and loan characteristics, including:

-- The size of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) ratio, which we essentially base on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the underlying borrowers; and

-- The size of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, which we derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market value decline of the property.

The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the portfolio in a ‘AAA’ scenario. At a ‘AAA’ rating level, the closing WAFF and WALS results, as of Aug. 31, 2012, were:

WAFF 19.81%

WALS 17.92%

Assumed net credit loss

(WAFF x WALS) 3.55%

APPENDIX

BASE ASSUMPTIONS FOR THE CREDIT ANALYSIS OF NORWEGIAN MORTGAGE LOANS: RESIDENTIAL

Table 6

Base Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency (%)

AAA 12

Table 7

Adjustments To The Weighted-Average Foreclosure Frequency

80% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1

80%-90% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1.5

90%-100% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 3

Above 100% LTV: Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 4

Seasoning

Between 10% and 25% reduction to base, no adjustment applied to loans in arrears.

Buy-to-let loans: Base multiplied by 1.8

IOF loans:

5-10 year maturity: Base multiplied by 3

10-20 year maturity: Base multiplied by 1.667

Jumbo loans: >NOK2,900,000 for Oslo, >NOK2,100,000 for Three Cities area and >NOK1,400,000 for the rest of the country): 1% to 20% of base. (Increases as loan size increases and caps when loan size reaches NOK4.9 million).

Geographic concentration

A 10% addition to the adjusted base foreclosure frequency to the proportion of loans in the region exceeding the concentration limit is applied if the following concentration limits are exceeded:

Oslo: 50% of cover pool balance

Three Cities: 20% of cover pool balance

Other: 20% of cover pool balance

Arrears

Case-by-case consideration depending on arrears management and performance data: All loans more than 30 days in arrears receive a 75% foreclosure frequency.

Debt-to-income

We considers that the borrower debt-to-income ratio, which represents the ratio of a borrower’s total monthly loan charges to his monthly income, is a key determinant of his default probability. Consequently, we increase the base foreclosure frequency based on the DTI ratio

DTI ratio (%)

0-30 Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1

30-35 Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1.25

35-40 Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 1.5

>40 Base foreclosure frequency multiplied by 2

WAFF--Weighted-average foreclosure frequency.

LTV--Loan-to-value.

Table 8

Base Market Value Decline (%)

AA

Oslo: 40

Three Cities: 50

Other: 50

Table 9

Adjustment To Valuation

Valuation haircut: A haircut may be applied to the calculation of weighted-average loss severity, should valuation information be as of a period of high price volatility.

Table 10

Adjustment To Loss Severity

Jumbo properties: >NOK3,750,000 for Oslo, >NOK3,125,000 for Three Cities area and >NOK2,125,000 for the rest of the country will have their market value declines scaled up by (1+ scaling factor) where the scaling factor increases exponentially and caps at 20% when the loan size reaches approximately NOK5.6 million.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor’s Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review.

This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

