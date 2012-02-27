TEXT-Fitch cuts Hyva to 'B+';outlook stable

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Netherlands-based Hyva Holding B.V.’s (Hyva) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. Simultaneously Fitch has assigned Hyva’s parent, Hyva Global B.V., Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings of ‘B+'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.

Fitch has also downgraded Hyva Global’s USD senior secured notes due 2016 to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. The notes are guaranteed by Hyva Holding and certain restricted subsidiaries.

The downgrades reflect deterioration in Hyva’s credit profile and business volatility highlighted by the recent business slowdown in China. Hydraulic shipments in China slowed sharply in Q311 as the market for heavy duty trucks was negatively affected by tightening liquidity and other measures enacted by the Chinese government to curb rising inflation. As a result, revenue from China, which accounted for nearly 40% of total revenue in 2010, more than halved compared with Q1 and Q2. On the other hand, revenue in other regions, excluding Europe, continued to show growth.

Hyva Global’s EBITDA - adjusted for the acquisition of Hyva - for the first nine months of 2011 was EUR42.3bn, down 12% y-o-y, also affected by one-off items related to the acquisition. Overall Fitch expects credit metrics to have deteriorated in 2011 as a result of the decline in profitability and rising working capital, leading the company to record negative free cash flow.

Fitch notes that it remains unclear how long the downturn in Chinese demand will persist. However, given the tight liquidity of many of Hyva’s customers, there may be some losses on its receivables before any recovery in the market. The agency expects Hyva Global’s pro forma net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) to have risen above 4x in 2011 (from 1.2x in 2010), and to remain above 3.0x in 2012, even assuming modest recovery in Chinese demand in H212.

The Stable Outlook is supported by the company’s leading market position in hydraulic front-end cylinders globally, geographical diversification, and adequate liquidity. Fitch believes that Hyva is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in the Chinese market.

Fitch may consider negative rating action should Hyva Global’s net leverage rise above 3.0x and interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) fall below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Sustained negative free cash flow could also put downward pressure on ratings. Positive rating guidelines include net leverage below 2.0x and interest coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Hyva Global entered into a sales and purchase agreement with 3i Group in December 2010 to acquire 100% of Hyva. The acquisition was finalised in April 2011.