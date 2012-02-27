FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P upgrades Fresenius to 'BB+'; outlook stable
February 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P upgrades Fresenius to 'BB+'; outlook stable

--Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) continue to report steady growth in profitability and cash flow generation, despite adverse macroeconomic conditions.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit ratings on FSE and FME to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’.

-- We are also affirming our issue rating of ‘BBB-’ on FME’s and FSE’s senior secured debt facilities, raising to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ our issue rating on FME’s and FSE’s various unsecured notes, and raising to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ our issue rating on FSE’s euro-denominated promissory notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that both companies are well-positioned to continue to solidify their market-leading positions and generate stable positive free cash flows from operations.

Rating Action

On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME; together with FSE, the group). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on FME’s senior secured debt facilities--including the term loan A, term loan B, and revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2013. We also affirmed our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on FSE’s senior secured debt facilities--consisting of senior secured term loans and RCFs raised by subsidiaries APP Pharmaceuticals LLC (APP), Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg), and Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. We have revised downward to ‘2’ from ‘1’ the recovery ratings on all of the above senior secured debt instruments, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a payment default.

