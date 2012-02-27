TEXT-S&P ratings - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 27-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Medical
Instruments and
Supplies
Mult. CUSIP6: 358029
Mult. CUSIP6: 35803G
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Feb-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
31-Mar-2006 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.2 bil sr secd revolving credit fac bank ln
due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007
US$1.85 bil Loan A bank ln due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007
US$1.75 bil Loan B bank ln due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007