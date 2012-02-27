FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 -

Ratings -- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 27-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Medical

Instruments and

Supplies

Mult. CUSIP6: 358029

Mult. CUSIP6: 35803G

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Feb-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

31-Mar-2006 BB/-- BB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.2 bil sr secd revolving credit fac bank ln

due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007

US$1.85 bil Loan A bank ln due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007

US$1.75 bil Loan B bank ln due 03/31/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2007

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.