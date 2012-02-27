TEXT-Fitch rates Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corp's bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)’ rating on Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation’s (APSFC) INR2bn issue assigned on 24 November 2011 as the proposed debt issue is no longer expected to proceed as previously envisaged.

The issuer has proposed to replace this issue with new bonds of INR2bn, including an option to retain additional INR1bn as green shoe option and a modified structure, due 2022. Fitch has assigned this new bond with a call option in the third year, an expected rating of ‘Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

The rating reflects the credit profile of the government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), given their unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the bonds until payment in full.

The rating derives additional comfort from the bond’s structured payment mechanism and tripartite agreement among APSFC, GoAP and trustee to the issue. The trustee (to be appointed) will oversee the structured payment mechanism throughout the tenure of the bond. Fitch notes that APSFC has promptly paid bond installments from its own resources without resorting to the government guarantee on its earlier issuance.

GoAP’s credit profile benefits from it being the third-largest sub-national economy in India (contributed 7.8% to national income in FY11 (end-March)) with a strong service sector. Its proportion to national income increased by 0.21% point between FY05-FY10 (fourth-highest increase in proportion to national income after Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand). During the first four years of the 11th five-year-plan (FY08-FY11), the state achieved average gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth of 8% (target: 9.5%). GoAP’s fiscal profile improved remarkably during FY01-FY10 and it achieved two key achievements envisaged in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act in FY07, two years ahead of target.

However, the state is more leveraged than other Indian sub-national economies of similar size. High debt, along with other committed spending such as salaries and pensions, makes expenditure reform difficult.

Andhra Pradesh’s revenue account went into surplus in FY07 (and remained in surplus thereafter) from a deficit in FY01 (2.5% of GSDP). Although the fiscal account remained in deficit, it narrowed to 2.25% of GSDP in FY11 from 5.1% in FY01.

The FY13 budget presented in the state assembly pegs fiscal deficit at 2.5% of GSDP. This is in line with the fiscal consolidation target recommended by the Thirteenth Finance Commission.

Fiscal consolidation through buoyant central transfers is a rising trend of Andhra Pradesh’s public finances. Though strong economic growth has alleviated some pressure stemming from the debt unsustainability in the past, continuation of growth momentum is crucial for debt sustainability and improving the fiscal profile.