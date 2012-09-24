FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates NTPC's proposed USD notes 'BBB-(EXP)'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates NTPC's proposed USD notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based NTPC Limited’s (NTPC, ‘BBB’/Negative) proposed notes an expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)'. The notes are to be issued out of its USD2bn (upsized from USD1bn previously) medium-term note programme.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of NTPC. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

NTPC’s ratings reflect its position as India’s largest independent power generator. They also reflect its robust business model with low off-take risks, due to power deficit in the country and long-term power purchase agreements with state power utilities (SPUs) with pass through of reasonable costs and timely payment collections.

The ratings further benefit from NTPC’s financial flexibility due to its strong cash flows, a large cash balance (INR161.5bn) and ability to access capital markets. NTPC’s ratings are currently constrained by that of India (‘BBB-'/ Negative) given the 84.5% government ownership.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.