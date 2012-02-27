FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch asgns Bank of England's forthcoming USD bond 'AAA' rtg
#Bank of England
February 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch asgns Bank of England's forthcoming USD bond 'AAA' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Bank of England’s (BoE) forthcoming three-year US dollar bond a ‘AAA’ rating. The issuance will be under the BoE’s Debt Issuance Programme, which is rated ‘AAA’.

The BoE’s ratings reflect its central role in the UK and international financial system. They remain underpinned by support from the ‘AAA’-rated UK sovereign. The near certainty of sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily from its national strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the UK Treasury.

On 14 March 2011, Fitch affirmed the UK’s sovereign ratings at ‘AAA’ with Stable Outlook (see ‘Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable’ on www.fitchratings.com). The UK’s ‘AAA’ ratings remain underpinned by its high value-added, wealthy and flexible economy; sovereign financing resilience underpinned by the long maturity and duration of UK government debt and the British pound’s continuing status as a ‘reserve currency’; as well as political and social stability and commitment to deficit reduction.

