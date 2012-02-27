TEXT-Fitch afrms Andrew Yule & Company at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Andrew Yule & Company Limited’s (AYCL) National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch Dind)'. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the accumulated losses of INR518.7m on the company’s balance sheet for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) because of continued and significant net losses incurred before FY08 (FY01-FY07); though it has made net profits from FY08-FY11 (INR413m in FY11). AYCL is still registered under the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and is trying to implement the rehabilitation scheme, as approved by the Board for Reconstruction of Public Sector Enterprises, Union Cabinet and BIFR, to restructure its debt and operations.

The ratings also reflect irregularities in statutory dues payments, including sales tax, wealth tax, agricultural income tax, professional tax and excise duty for FY11. However, there have been no defaults on loan repayments since FY11, after considering the relief, concessions and loan restructuring as per BIFR’s sanctioned scheme, and fresh arrangement with banks/financial institutions,.

The ratings may be upgraded if the company successfully completes its rehabilitation scheme, allowing it to exit BIFR.

AYCL is headquartered in Kolkata and is the flagship company of the Andrew Yule group. The Government of India holds 93.3% of the company’s equity, with the balance being held by financial institutions and the public. Its shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). AYCL presently operates four divisions, namely tea, engineering, electrical and general divisions.

Fitch has also affirmed AYCL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR437.9m fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch C(ind)’

- INR6.9m non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A4(ind)'