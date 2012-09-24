FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 24-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and

Casualty

Insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--

16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 24-Sep-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
