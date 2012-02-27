FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch MMF snapshot second edition provides comparable money market funds analytics
February 27, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch MMF snapshot second edition provides comparable money market funds analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its monthly “MMF Snapshot” report, with data as at end-January 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is freely available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: MMF Snapshot - End-January 2012

