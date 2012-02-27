TEXT-Fitch MMF snapshot second edition provides comparable money market funds analytics

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its monthly “MMF Snapshot” report, with data as at end-January 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is freely available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: MMF Snapshot - End-January 2012