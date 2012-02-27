TEXT-Fitch drops Hayleys MGT Knitting Mills PLC's rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Hayleys MGT Knitting Mills PLC’s (HMGT) ‘BBB(lka)’ National Long-Term rating with a Negative Outlook.

On the basis of publicly available information as at 27 February 2012, Fitch notes that HMGT’s credit profile has weakened to a level that is more commensurate with a strong ‘BB(lka)’ category rating, after taking into account existing support from its key shareholder, Hayleys PLC (‘A+(lka)'/Negative; also withdrawn on 27 February 2012).

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of HMGT.