TEXT-Fitch drops Hayleys MGT Knitting Mills PLC's rtgs
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Hayleys MGT Knitting Mills PLC's rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Hayleys MGT Knitting Mills PLC’s (HMGT) ‘BBB(lka)’ National Long-Term rating with a Negative Outlook.

On the basis of publicly available information as at 27 February 2012, Fitch notes that HMGT’s credit profile has weakened to a level that is more commensurate with a strong ‘BB(lka)’ category rating, after taking into account existing support from its key shareholder, Hayleys PLC (‘A+(lka)'/Negative; also withdrawn on 27 February 2012).

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of HMGT.

