TEXT-S&P affirms Telkomsel 'BBB-' rating with stable outlook

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because we expect Telkomsel to meet all its debt obligations on time and anticipate that the company’s operating performance will not materially deteriorate over the next three months. This is despite the Central Jakarta District Court declaring the company bankrupt based on a petition filed by PT Prima Jaya Informatika (not rated). We assume Telkomsel will win its appeal to reverse the bankruptcy ruling in the Supreme Court considering the company’s financial strength and the fact that the disputed amount was small.

The court ruling was based on a dispute between the two companies over a two-year contract to distribute prepaid credit and subscriber identity module (SIM) cards resulting in a potential claim of merely Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 5.3 billion.

As per our rating definition, a ‘D’ rating is assigned upon the filing of a bankruptcy petition or the taking of similar action if payments on a financial obligation are jeopardized. However, we believe Telkomsel continues to have support from its lenders, equipment vendors, and banks, and we do not expect these entities to ask for an immediate repayment of their obligations. Also, we believe the company has the financial strength and willingness to meet all its obligations. The bankruptcy petition therefore does not jeopardize the paymnt of the company’s financial obligations, in our opinion.

Telkomsel’s free operating cash flows remain strong, in our view. The company’s cash flows were more than IDR4 trillion each quarter for the past four quarters. It has IDR4 trillion of cash and cash equivalent as of June 30, 2012. Telkomsel’s financial position also remains strong with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 0.5x and assets of more than IDR55 trillion. The company also continues to maintain its dominant market position in the Indonesian wireless market and strong margins. We believe that Telkomsel’s operating performance could deteriorate marginally because of the management being distracted by the current legal complication. In addition, the government postponed the 3G spectrum auction because of the court ruling. This should allow the company to participate in the auction, which is important for it to maintain its leading market position.

We continue to assess Telkomsel’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “modest,” as our criteria define these terms.

Liquidity

Telkomsel’s liquidity is “strong,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 2x over the next two years. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. We also believe that the court ruling does not affect Telkomsel’s ability to meet its obligations. The ruling, therefore, does not adversely affect our view of the company’s liquidity.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, Telkomsel’s liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of IDR4.3 trillion.

-- Sources also include our projection of funds from operations of more than IDR20 trillion in the next 12 months.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt due in the next 12 months of IDR2.3 trillion

-- Uses also include minimum capital expenditure of about IDR5 trillion, which we believe is required for maintenance, and our expectation of dividend distribution of about IDR5 trillion, even in case of stress.

-- The company has significant headroom in its covenants.

Telkomsel benefits from strong financial flexibility with a high level of unencumbered assets, low debt, and its affiliation with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that Telkomsel will win the appeal and our expectation that the company will continue to meet all its obligations. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its strong market and financial positions despite the court ruling.

We could downgrade Telkomsel if: (1) the bankruptcy ruling makes it difficult for the company to meet its financial obligations especially after a creditors meeting on Oct. 10, 2012; (2) we lower the sovereign rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B, axBBB+/axA-2) prompting us to lower the Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) risk assessment on the country; (3) Indonesia’s country risk heightens; or (4) Telkomsel’s shareholder initiatives, such as significant dividend payouts and debt-funded investments, weaken its financial performance, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays at about 2x on a sustained basis.

We could upgrade Telkomsel if we raise our ‘BBB-’ T&C risk assessment on Indonesia.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

PT Telekomunikasi Selular

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--