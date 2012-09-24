FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 24-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 440270

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 B-/-- B-/--

03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.125% nts due 11/09/2012 CCC+ 31-May-2012

US$300 mil 11.75% nts due 01/21/2016 CCC+ 31-May-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.