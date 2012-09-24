TEXT-S&P ratings - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Ratings -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 24-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 440270

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 B-/-- B-/--

03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.125% nts due 11/09/2012 CCC+ 31-May-2012

US$300 mil 11.75% nts due 01/21/2016 CCC+ 31-May-2012