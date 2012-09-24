TEXT-S&P afrms Hopson 'B-' rating;outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Overview

-- We believe China-based property developer Hopson has secured sufficient funding to repay its offshore bond due in two months.

-- We expect Hopson’s cash flows to stay weak and its leverage to remain high due to the company’s weak execution of property sales.

-- We are affirming our long-term ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on Hopson and our ‘CCC+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes. We are also lowering the Greater China regional scale rating on Hopson to ‘cnB-’ and that on the notes to ‘cnCCC+'.

-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Hopson’s financial strength will remain weak over the next 12 months at least.

Rating Action

On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed the long-term ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on Chinese real estate developer Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the ‘CCC+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we lowered the long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Hopson to ‘cnB-’ from ‘cnB’ and that on the notes to ‘cnCCC+’ from ‘cnB-’ to draw them in line with the negative rating outlook on Hopson. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the ratings to reflect our view that the immediate refinancing risk for Hopson has reduced. We believe Hopson has secured sufficient funding to repay its US$350 million offshore senior unsecured notes due November 2012. Nevertheless, the company has large short-term debt due in 2013 and weak sales execution. As a result, we expect Hopson’s liquidity to be weak and its leverage to remain high over the next 12 months. We continue to view the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged,” as our criteria define those terms.

Hopson is likely to repay its offshore notes mainly through proceeds from asset disposals deposited in a non-resident account in China; the remainder will come from dividend payments to offshore investors. The company has obtained Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.7 billion in cash from asset disposals in 2012. We also anticipate that Hopson’s cash balance will decrease significantly after the bond repayment. Hopson had Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4.44 billion in cash by the end of June 2012. Our understanding is that the company’s cash balance has increased slightly since then.

In our view, Hopson’s cash flow will remain weak for the next 12 months due to the company’s significant short-term debt, substantial construction costs, and weak sales execution. At the end of June 2012, the company’s borrowings were still high, at HK$34.5 billion, but had declined for the first time in five years.

We see limited prospects that the company’s financial strength will improve because we expect sales execution to remain weak. This is because Hopson has not cut prices despite a weakened market. Also, government policies, such as home purchase restrictions, will continue to affect the company because it is focused on the high-end residential sector in first-tier cities, which the policies particularly target. During the first eight months of 2012, Hopson achieved contract sales of RMB7.2 billion, or 60% of the full-year sales budget that it had already revised down.

In our base-case scenario, Hopson is likely to maintain its total debt in 2012. At the same time, its gross margin is likely to be stable, at about 45%. We expect Hopson’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio to recover to 7x-8x in 2012 from 17.2x in 2011. EBITDA interest coverage is also likely to improve to 1.5x-2x from 0.9x, comparable to those of similarly rated peers’. Hopson’s revenue decreased sharply in 2011 to just HK$8 billion from HK$14.54 billion in 2010.

Liquidity

Hopson’s liquidity is “weak”, as defined in our criteria. Its liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses in the next 12 months. Our assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Hopson’s contract sales will be about HK$15 billion in both 2012 and 2013.

-- At the end of June 2012, the company had about HK$7.3 billion in debt due in the next six months and HK$12.2 billion due in 2013, against an unrestricted cash balance of HK$4.4 billion.

-- Committed outstanding land premiums payable total HK$2.4 billion before the end of 2012 and HK$1.6 billion in 2013.

-- The company has some room to cut its construction budget and reduce new land acquisitions. Nevertheless, construction costs are still high due to the company’s strategy to accelerate construction and property sales.

We understand that Hopson also has about RMB28.6 billion in unused uncommitted banking facilities as of the end of June 2012. Nevertheless, we are uncertain whether these facilities could provide a timely source of funding, given the need for case-by-case approval for loan drawdowns. We expect Hopson to maintain its onshore banking relationships.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Hopson’s cash flow will remain weak and its leverage will stay high in the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company’s liquidity will be weak if its sales execution does not pick up significantly.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Hopson’s property sales are materially below our expectation; (2) the company cannot meet its short-term obligations; or (3) its banking relationships deteriorate, which could be reflected in a slowdown of onshore loan drawdowns.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Hopson improves its sales execution, reduces leverage, and its liquidity situation improves.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnB-/-- cnB/Watch Neg/--

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured

CCC+ CCC+/Watch Neg

cnCCC+ cnB-/Watch Neg