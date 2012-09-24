TEXT-S&P summary: Hutchison Whampoa Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Summary analysis -- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. 24-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 448415

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Jun-2003 A-/-- A-/--

24-Aug-1998 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL) reflects the group’s good cash flows from diverse businesses that have a good-to-strong competitive position. HWL’s record of divesting assets and realizing value from diverse assets, and strong liability management and financial flexibility also support the rating. The group’s “strong” liquidity as defined in our criteria is also a rating strength, in our view.

HWL’s modest financial ratios for the rating, and the low profitability and weak cash flows of its third-generation (3G) telecommunications operations temper the above strengths. Further, the group’s increased investment appetite could set back its improved leverage. We view HWL’s business risk profile as “strong” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate,” as our criteria define the terms.

We expect HWL’s financial performance in the second half of 2012 to be better than in the first six months of the year due to seasonality and continued operational improvements. The group’s first-half results were satisfactory, in our opinion, despite weaker operating conditions. EBITDA before asset disposals and property revaluation rose moderately from a year ago. Stronger contributions from infrastructure and ports more than offset lower contributions from energy. The group’s 3G business improved modestly compared with a year earlier, with positive EBIT. Funds from operations (FFO) also grew somewhat. However, net debt also rose, such that the rolling 12-months ratio of FFO to net debt was slightly weaker, at 16%, from 17% six months ago.