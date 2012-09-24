TEXT-S&P summary: VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG ------- 24-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Liechtenstein

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Feb-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

30-Aug-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Stable shareholder structure.

-- Stable and granular customer deposit base.

Weaknesses:

-- Operations primarily in the private-banking niche, with ancillary commercial banking operations.

-- Weak franchise leading to net new money generation below expectations.

-- Private-banking operations remain exposed to reputational risk.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG (VP Bank) is negative. This follows, in our view, the greater-than-expected impact of the bank’s refocused international onshore markets strategy on its operating performance and net new money generation, both of which we expect to remain below our forecasts. We see at least a one-in-three likelihood that VP Bank will remain a poor performer in its peer group, which might lead us to revise our assessment of its business position downward or lower the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) by one notch. Moreover, in our opinion, VP Bank has not yet achieved the strong brand awareness of its mainly Switzerland-based peers, and is currently suffering from the exit of two members of its senior management, which might impede the transformation process.

We might lower our assessment of VP Bank’s business position or lower the ICR if VP Bank fails in its ongoing transformational process and does not strengthen its business profile by broadening its international onshore customer base and franchise, and thus is unable to achieve positive new asset generation over the medium term.

We might revise the outlook to stable or raise the ICR if VP Bank were able to achieve significant net new money generation, leading to higher earnings retention and a stronger capital and earnings assessment above our 15% threshold. This might be facilitated by a more diverse and less confidence-sensitive business profile resulting from improvements in its market position.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010