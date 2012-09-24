FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ArcelorMittal's proposed sub perpetual notes 'B+'
September 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates ArcelorMittal's proposed sub perpetual notes 'B+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

-- ArcelorMittal intends to issue optionally deferrable and subordinated perpetual capital securities to strengthen its balance sheet.

-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity content, according to our criteria.

-- We are assigning our ‘B+’ issue rating to the proposed securities to reflect their subordination and optional deferability.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘B+’ long-term issue rating to the proposed optionally deferrable and subordinated perpetual capital securities, to be issued by Luxembourg-registered steel group ArcelorMittal (BB+/Negative/B).

We consider that the proposed securities have “intermediate” equity content because they meet our criteria requirements of sufficient subordination and permanence, and the coupons are deferrable at the company’s discretion.

