FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Fastighets AB Forvaltaren
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Fastighets AB Forvaltaren

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Fastighets AB Forvaltaren --------------------- 24-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

25-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Swedish public housing company Fastighets AB Forvaltaren are based on Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the ‘a’ category, as well as our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood that the company’s owner, the City of Sundbyberg (not rated), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of Forvaltaren’s SACP is supported by the company’s “very strong” enterprise profile, stemming from low industry risk, excellent economic fundamentals, and strong market position in Sundbyberg’s rental property market. The company’s high asset quality and “strong” financial profile, which reflect its conservative financial policies and low leverage, further support our assessment of its SACP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.