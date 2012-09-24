TEXT-S&P rpt:Tougher 2nd half of 2012 for U.S. independent brokers

Sept 24 - The conditions that led Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services to revise the outlook for U.S. independent brokers to negative earlier this year remain just as pressing today, if not more so, Standard & Poor’s said yesterday, in an article titled “U.S. Independent Brokers Midyear Outlook Update And Midyear Report Card: The First Half Of 2012 Wasn’t So Bad, But We Expect A Bumpier Ride In The Second Half.”

“Most brokers’ profitability held up better than we expected through the first half of 2012, largely as a result of better-than-expected U.S. debt and equity markets,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Robert B. Hoban. “However, our outlook on the sector remains negative because we believe that the U.S. independent brokers’ profitability is likely to be challenged by unsettled securities markets, lower customer trade volumes, intense competition, and low interest rates. In our opinion, such conditions heighten the confidence sensitivity of these companies, particularly those dependent on wholesale funding.”

We believe that investor’s concern over Europe’s ongoing economic and sovereign debt woes and a cooling U.S. economy is likely to continue to dampen their market sentiment and risk appetite. Given the pervasive nature of these macroeconomic issues, we expect securities markets are likely to remain, at best, bumpy as long as major policy and economic issues remain unsettled.

“Our current ratings reflect our expectation for these operating conditions to continue for the next few quarters,” said Mr. Hoban. “Further, we have so far not taken wholesale rating action on the independent brokers because we continue to believe that their mostly more agency-focused business models should help to limit such conditions’ effect on their financial profiles.” That said, these operating challenges have contributed to increased ratings volatility for U.S. brokers--we have revised several rating outlooks to negative and downgraded several firms over the last year.

If such conditions continue for longer than we currently expect or deteriorate even more than we anticipate (such that the financial impact on the industry is more severe than we currently forecast), we could take wholesale rating actions. We are more likely, however, to take rating action on a company-by-company basis.