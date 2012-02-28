FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - FIL Ltd.
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - FIL Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- FIL Ltd. ----------------------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Investment advice

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

21-Feb-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 6.25% bnds due 03/21/2012 BBB+ 16-Feb-2009

EUR300 mil 6.875% bnds due 02/24/2017 BBB+ 19-Feb-2010

£250 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 10/19/2020 BBB+ 20-Oct-2010

£250 mil 7.125% bnds due 02/13/2024 BBB+ 07-Feb-2012

