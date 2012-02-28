TEXT-S&P ratings - FIL Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- FIL Ltd. ----------------------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Investment advice
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
21-Feb-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 6.25% bnds due 03/21/2012 BBB+ 16-Feb-2009
EUR300 mil 6.875% bnds due 02/24/2017 BBB+ 19-Feb-2010
£250 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 10/19/2020 BBB+ 20-Oct-2010
£250 mil 7.125% bnds due 02/13/2024 BBB+ 07-Feb-2012