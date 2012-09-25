TEXT-S&P ratings - Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Ratings -- Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--

02-Sep-2010 AA-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 09-Feb-2012