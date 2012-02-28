TEXT-S&P ratings - Zhong An Real Estate Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Ratings -- Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. ------------------------------ 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real Estate

Operators and

Lessors

Mult. CUSIP6: 98952X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

24-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

