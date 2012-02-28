FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Zhong An Real Estate Ltd.
February 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Zhong An Real Estate Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. ------------------------------ 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real Estate

Operators and

Lessors

Mult. CUSIP6: 98952X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

24-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

