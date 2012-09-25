TEXT-S&P ratings - Sony Bank Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Ratings -- Sony Bank Inc. ----------------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Sep-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

