TEXT-S&P ratings - Sony Bank Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sony Bank Inc. ----------------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Sep-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1
09-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================