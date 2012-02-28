FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Zhong An rtg to 'B';otlk neg
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Zhong An rtg to 'B';otlk neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- We expect Zhong An’s contract sales to remain weak in the next 12 months.

-- We believe the Hangzhou-based company’s liquidity has weakened to “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Zhong An to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. We are also lowering our Greater China scale credit rating on the company to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Zhong An’s liquidity may deteriorate in the next one year.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Hangzhou-based Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating on Zhong An to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB-'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.