TEXT-S&P lowers Zhong An rtg to 'B';otlk neg

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- We expect Zhong An’s contract sales to remain weak in the next 12 months.

-- We believe the Hangzhou-based company’s liquidity has weakened to “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Zhong An to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. We are also lowering our Greater China scale credit rating on the company to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Zhong An’s liquidity may deteriorate in the next one year.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Hangzhou-based Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating on Zhong An to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB-'.